We at Dunstan Smokehouse Co. (Scarborough) would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association for going above and beyond their stated mission to support my small business, during our early days of development in 2023-24. While their primary focus is on sustainable fisheries and preserving Maine’s fishing heritage, their efforts can also indirectly benefit small businesses like ours with truly impactful results.

MCFA approached us with the idea of creating a smoked seafood product using locally landed Maine pollock, which led to the development of our Smoked Maine Pollock Dip, a 100% Maine product, from boat to table. Through their efforts, marshalled by MCFA Director of Strategic Partnerships Susan Olcott, we gained 15-20 new customers from Portland to Brunswick, and up Route 1 to Rockland.

MCFA didn’t just connect us with new opportunities – they actively championed our success. By inviting us to their meetings and sharing our products with attendees, they helped us grow our network and visibility. One introduction led us to the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs’ Food Accelerators Cultivator Program, a critical next step in scaling our business. Their thoughtful and hands-on approach has had an incredible impact, helping us find our footing as a new Maine food producer.

We are profoundly grateful to all at MCFA – Ben, Monique, Mary, Susan, Jill, Kat, Nina et al. – for their unwavering support. They are not just advocates for fishermen but true partners to small businesses, helping create a stronger and more vibrant community. Maine is lucky to have an organization like MCFA leading the way, and we look forward to continuing this wonderful partnership.

Jim Hartley and Dick Whitmore

Scarborough

Copy the Story Link