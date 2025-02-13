In recent statements to the RSU 21 School Board, Tom Moyer (Kennebunk) and Rodney Sparkowich (Arundel) wished to create the illusion that they were saviors of girls’ sports. This is a façade. Instead, their tired and false gender-based declarations showed ignorance and hate. By using unrelated, selective information, they hoped only to persuade the uninformed in our community.

Trans youth are targets of bullying and ostracization. They don’t need Moyer and Sparkowich’s help to further marginalize and oppress them.

Make sure such propaganda and fear appeals fall on deaf ears. Familiarize yourself with the policies of the American Medical Association’s LGBTQ+ Section, the Maine Human Rights Act, the Maine Principals’ Association, and our RSU 21.

Learn the needs of LGBTQ+ youth and please support them.

Susan A. Bloomfield

West Kennebunk

Copy the Story Link