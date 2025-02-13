They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, picture this: A small group of some of the richest white men in the world is quite literally grabbing the food right out of the mouths of some of the poorest and most unfortunate women and children around our globe. Many of the latter may face death because of this; none of the former will so much as miss a single meal.

As the doors of USAID are all but shuttered, I can easily picture the despair this will cause, but also the immense harm that will be wrought upon our own national security and strength. I can also all too vividly imagine the diminishing of our own American soul. Once gone, who can say if it can ever come back.

William Klingelhofer

Bristol

Copy the Story Link