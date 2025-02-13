Drew Peterson was one rebound shy of a triple-double, Kameron Warrens scored a career-high 19 points, and the Maine Celtics extended their winning streak to seven games with a 107-106 NBA G League victory Thursday night at the Portland Expo against the Long Island Nets.

Playing without leading scorer JD Davison, who is at NBA All-Star Weekend to play in the Rising Stars event, Maine overcame a 16-point deficit. Warrens sparked the rally, scoring 17 points in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Peterson led the Celtics with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. His 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter broke a 97-97 tie and put Maine ahead for good.

Former Detroit Pistons player Killian Hayes paced Long Island with 30 points.

