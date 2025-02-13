Maine goalie Albin Boija is a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goalie in NCAA Division I.

Boija is second in the country with a 1.61 goals-against average. His save percentage of .931 is ninth, and fourth among goalie who have played at least 25 games. A sophomore, Boija is tied for fourth in wins with a 17-5-4 record. He also has four shutouts.

FOOTBALL: Maine added James O’Hagan to its coaching staff as the offensive line assistant coach and run game coordinator.

O’Hagan has also coached at Long Island, Florida Atlantic and the University of Buffalo. In 2024, he was the offensive line coach at Long Island.

Copy the Story Link