A man who allegedly violated a protection from abuse order was fatally shot by police in Penobscot County on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at 7 Whalen St. in Lincoln just after 8:30 p.m. in response to a complaint that Derek Beach was at the house but was not supposed to be there because of a protection from abuse order. Beach also had bail conditions that prohibited him from returning to the house, according to Lincoln police Chief Lee Miller.

Police say they tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with Beach, who was then tased by officers. When Beach lunged at the officers with a knife, he was shot by Sgt. Michael Winslow and Officer Kristofer Milner, Lee said.

Beach was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and hometown were not immediately released by police.

Winslow and Milner have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when officers use deadly force. The shooting is being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Lincoln police with the original criminal complaint, police said.

Copy the Story Link