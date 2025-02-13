A cafe and bakery serving breakfast and lunch is on track to open later this winter in Wells.

Co-owners Alex d’Emarese and Tiffany DeMartino aim to launch Baker Brü Cafe at 2073 Post Road. The 2,400-square-foot space has 28 seats inside, and another 16 outside in season.

The couple operated Baker Brü in North Berwick for most of 2024 before closing last October. “We needed a place that had way more foot traffic,” said d’Emarese, who is also the operation’s baker.

The counter-service cafe’s breakfast menu ($6-$14) will include dishes like hot breakfast bowls with home fries, eggs and cheese topped with sausage, spinach and tomatoes; specials like eggs Benedict and omelets; breakfast sandwiches; avocado toast; acai bowls; and six kinds of smoothies.

Lunch dishes ($8-$14) will include items reflecting d’Emarese’s South African and Italian background, such as lasagna, cannelloni and eggplant parmesan; South African hand-held meat pies (similar to empanadas) with fillings like steak and cracked black pepper, bacon and egg and chicken pot pie; sandwiches using house-made focaccia and ciabatta; and salads. All the lunch dishes will also be available as grab-and-go items, and the cafe will also offer plenty of gluten- and dairy-free options.

The venue’s bakery will sell croissants, breads, tartlets and quiches, while the espresso bar will feature La Mulita Coffee from Rye, New Hampshire.

Baker Brü Cafe will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

