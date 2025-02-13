POWNAL – Carol Anne Goodale, 78, died at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on Feb. 9, 2025, after an eight-month battle with cancer.

Born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 20, 1946, daughter of Vernon Ellis Gilleland and Lena Denise Paiement. Her family moved to Brewer in 1952. Carol attended Brewer High School where she was an accomplished softball player, competed in track and field, and being an outstanding athlete, was voted “Most Athletic” by her peers. She graduated with honors and received a scholarship to Westbrook Junior College. She chose instead to marry the love of her life, Dean A. Goodale, in 1966. They began their life together, started a family and they recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

She raised four children and was an amazing mother, and after living in different states in New England she and her family eventually settled in Cumberland Foreside. After her children had grown, being skilled at knitting and crocheting, she worked at a yarn shop, and worked as a teller at a bank, before deciding to receive her Certified Nurse’s Assistant Certification. She proudly worked for many years at Brentwood Rehabilitation Center in Yarmouth Maine, with her daughters and took affectionate care of her grandmother who was a resident there.

She and her husband moved to South Berwick for a short period of time before building their dream log cabin home in Pownal, working side by side on every detail until it was perfect. She had a passion for many different crafts; basket weaving, painting, sewing and was an incredible cook. She shared her talents with all her family and even taught classes locally on occasion. Carol was an exceptional grandmother and aunt; she was a significant part of all her grandchildren’s and nieces’ and nephews’ lives. Whether it was teaching them a new craft, having a tea party, watching the different birds on the feeders or assisting with their schoolwork, she was involved and cheered them all on. Carol, being an outstanding athlete, encouraged all the kids to play a sport or dance. She and Dean attended all their sporting events, shows and school events that they could. Carol spent a lot of time with her younger sister Paula enjoying different adventures and both being huge fans of women’s basketball would watch the games and cheer loudly for their favorite teams. Carol created beautiful handmade cards depicting special, meaningful moments and memories for those of us lucky enough to receive them. These wonderful cards were made with much love, patience and creativity, and sometimes it took her days to finish, she was very particular about these cards! We will all cherish these gifts from her.

She is survived by her husband, Dean A. Goodale and her children, Michelle Garza (Isaac), Karen Smith (Michael), Dean W. Goodale (Kelley) and Heidi Lathrop (TBD), her brothers and sister, Michael Gilleland (Elisabeth), Mark Gilleland (Lisa) and Paula Gray (Kevin Leavitt), her sisters-in-law, Julie Alexander (William), Susan Gillies (James), and Rebecca Goodale (Brendan Tierney) and her uncle Robert Paiement (Cathy) and special cousin Patricia Richardson (Robert); 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends later this spring. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneral.com.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org

Copy the Story Link