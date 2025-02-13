Scarborough High has hired Mike Vance as its football head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Vance was the head coach at Cheverus for eight season from 2016-23. He led the Stags to an undefeated season and the eight-man Large School state championship in 2021. He also served as an assistant coach for 10 seasons under John Wolfgram.

A 1988 graduate of South Portland High, Vance played for Wolfgram at South Portland and got his coaching start as an assistant with Wolfgram at South Portland. He also served as an assistant at Gorham and Scarborough.

“I am honored to return to Scarborough and lead this football program,” Vance said in a release from Scarborough High. “Our goals is to build on the proud traditions of Scarborough football while instilling values that extend beyond the game.”

Vance replaces Packy Malia, who had a 13-23 record in four seasons.

