The James Beard Foundation announced its culinary awards nominees on Jan. 22, calling attention to potential winners from restaurants across America.

In addition to prowess, the coveted recognition considers a nominee’s treatment of staff, community involvement and new businesses — the whole gamut.

Ten Maine restaurants, bars, chefs and industry professionals earned semifinalist nominations. And this year, under new national categories, The Abbey in Brunswick is in the running for Best Bar.

Connor Scott and Lainey Catalino, the restaurant’s co-owners, credit their team’s dedication to creativity for their success, which is evident in the ever-evolving cocktail and food menu.

Scott was steaming milk for a latte when his Apple watch lit up with the news. He recalled putting the cup down and heading to the dish pit, hyperventilating, to text Catalino, who was driving to get her hair done. Catalino’s reaction was quite similar — she found it hard to breathe.

“Serendipitous is the best way to describe it,” Catalino said. “Most awards require you to be well-established, but the new categories are designed to showcase new businesses and entrepreneurs, which we couldn’t be more excited about.”

Scott agreed.

“We set out to make an impact,” Scott said. “To be recognized for that feels so rewarding. Before opening, we pitched short- and long-term goals, hoping to be recognized by national media 10 years out. But here we are, hitting our targets way sooner than expected.”

From strangers to business partners

In 2019, the pair met, working in the local food industry. Although Scott referred to their early interactions as “two ships in the night,” eventually, Catalino needed a roommate, and Scott figured, “That’ll work for me.”

Their apartment on Pleasant Street in Brunswick became “home base” for potlucks and pandemic survival — but as parts of their lives settled, others grew more tense.

By 2023, they both felt burnt out and ready to pursue a new career.

“On New Year’s Eve, we threw a party,” Catalino said. “As per tradition, we paired off and set intentions for one another. Connor and I knew that if there ever was a time for change, it was now. So, we agreed to dedicate a year of our lives to opening a business.”

A month later, they were ready to leap.

Figuring out how to proceed was riddled with logistical challenges — cold-calling lawyers, realtors and electricians — but things fell into place. Like the bar: One day, Catalino was mixing a drink and speaking to a customer who offered to build a bar for them.

“We had great mentors along the way,” Catalino said. “Connor and I got coffee at Little Dog Coffee with Elyse, the owner of Iris Eats Maine, to talk about location. She asked us what we were looking for, and we said it was a charming, historic building with a view of downtown. ‘So, this building?’ she asked, and we laughed. By November, we owned the space.”

Everything from licensing to construction — which usually takes six months — was completed in just seven weeks. The Abbey opened its doors on Dec. 29, 2023.

Accessibility and community-building

When asked what values steer the restaurant, Catalino pointed to “accessibility” and Scott to “community building.”

Catalino always wanted to be a bartender, but finding an entry point was tough. Now self-taught, she aims to create opportunities for like-minded individuals curious to learn about mixology.

“Most of our staff had never bartended or worked in the coffee industry before,” Catalino said. “During interviews, we were swayed by what you can’t list on a résumé. You can teach skills, but you can’t teach values.”

Scott emphasized that The Abbey seeks team members who feel “community is everything.”

“The purpose of life is connection,” Scott said. “We feel that’s best expressed through food and drink. For millennia, societies thrived because they broke bread and shared wine. We believe in this tradition, so during the pandemic, we dropped bags of pasta sauce and naan on our friends’ porches. Cuisine is our way of showing love.”

One of The Abbey’s first events was a town-wide raffle crawl to uplift the community. Since then, it has expanded its engagement with local pride events, dance and holiday parties, and clear-the-case nights.

The business is physically and emotionally rooted in Brunswick, and it has no plans to move, even as its popularity grows.

“We modeled this space after our apartment,” Scott said. “It’s a place for people to gather in their happiest moments and when they struggle. We’ve gotten close with regulars working on grad school applications over coffee, drinks and snacks [later on] to celebrate their success. That strengthens connection — being together in the good times and bad.”

Experiential drinks and ethnic-flavored cuisine

Scott and Catalino distinguish The Abbey from other shops in the area with a rotating menu. Since opening, they have featured over 160 selections of beer and cocktails, crafting new pairings every six weeks.

“One of our favorite things is making a cocktail based on an idea, experience or even a book,” Scott said. “A new drink, coming out soon, called ‘The Yellow Wallpaper,’ captures the essence of the short story.”

Lainey noted how this precarity enhances the experience; as customers enjoy a drink, they know it may not be recreated next season. Spirits take 24 hours to clarify, so cocktails at The Abbey are to be cherished — for they are fleeting.

The food is inspired by Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, incorporating flavors from Lebanon, North Africa and beyond.

Scott spent two summers in the Middle East studying international security in college. When he met now-head chef Carlton Trott, who shared a similar passion for the region, the two hit it off.

Trott, sous chef Kayleigh Roberts, Sean McMullan and Jeff Naipier-Kane spearhead The Abbey’s menu and are encouraged to experiment with new dishes.

While Scott jokingly attributed much of the business’ success to Cheryl, the cosmetology mannequin head with greenish-teal eyes hiding in the corner, he praised the kitchen staff for their ingenuity.

What to expect moving forward

Since the James Beard Award nomination, The Abbey has seen an increase in attendance — the weekend afterward was the busiest on record.

“In this economy, people are more apt to choose a bowl of popcorn and a martini over a steak dinner,” Catalino said. “A lot of people get shareable plates to split like a tapas dinner.”

This winter, The Abbey launched a Sunday brunch menu with options like French toast bread pudding, Turkis menemen and cider sausage porridge. From the bar, a Middle Eastern Bloody Mary features house harissa buffalo, ginger, za’atar, Aleppo, lemon and sumac salt.

Bowdoin jazz/pop piano instructor Scott Martin transformed the service into what Catalino calls “an organized jam session” that has been well received.

This has re-instilled the team’s confidence to dream big and try new things.

Scott and Catalino do not intend to convert to a reservation-only model. However, they are teasing out a waitlist system so the operation can remain first-come, first-served without losing customers at full capacity.

So, what can customers expect in the coming months? More of what they love.

The Abbey views the nomination as a sign they’re on to something and to keep up the good work. And, if anything, the co-owners recognize the stardom as a chance to shed light on the beauty of Brunswick.

“People said starting a business together would ruin our friendship,” Catalino said. “Joke’s on them! We moved in as strangers, opened a restaurant and became great friends.”

Scott acknowledged the pressure to conform and follow traditional paths to success in every industry. He hopes The Abbey can be an example of a different approach.

“We embraced the thing we were running from,” Scott said, “and it turns out it was meant to be.”

The Abbey is located at 87 Maine St. Visit theabbeymaine.com for hours and more information.

