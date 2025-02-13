The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams and top five boys and girls hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 2/12/25

BOYS BASKETBALL 1. Noble (4) 91 2. Thornton Academy (4) 83 3. Medomak Valley (1) 75 4. York 69 5. Cheverus (1) 68 6. Falmouth 49 7. Messalonskee 40 8. Windham 46 9. Caribou 20 10. South Portland 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL 1. Lawrence (9) 99 2. Oxford Hills (1) 90 3. South Portland 71 4. Mt. Ararat 65 5. Marshwood 56 6. Gorham 43 7. Cony 40 8. Spruce Mountain 31 9. Caribou 23 10. Cheverus 16

BOYS HOCKEY 1. Falmouth (5) 42 2. Lewiston (3) 35 3. Thornton Academy (2) 32 4. Cheverus/Yarmouth 27 5. John Bapst co-op 9

GIRLS HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (10) 50 2. Brunswick 40 3. Yarmouth/Freeport 30 4. Portland co-op 19 5. Gorham co-op 5

