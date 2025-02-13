Ham supper – Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Baked ham, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and hot and cold beverages. $10, $4 age 6 and under. Takeout will begin at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds to help fund summer camp programs.

Free community meal – Saturday, Feb. 15, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken stew, salad, dinner rolls and desserts. Kids menu with chicken nuggets, cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, and Uncrustables.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free monthly blood pressure checks.

Casco soup, chili, chowder supper – Saturday, Feb. 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Meal includes salads, breads and desserts. $12, $5 age 8 and under.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Feb. 22, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, March 1, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two types of homemade beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. All proceeds are used to maintain the original one-room White Rock School House. $10, $5 under age 12.

Free community meal – Saturday, March 1, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Westbrook-Gorham Rotary sponsored for Read Across America Week. Free children’s books for all ages courtesy of Altrua of Portland. Pulled pork and macaroni and cheese. Kids menu with chicken nuggets, cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese and Uncrustables.

