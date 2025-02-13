Ventriloquist to

entertain seniors

Ventriloquist and magician Dana Perkins will entertain Westbrook Seniors when the group meets at noon on Monday, Feb. 17, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Perkins’ one-man variety show features puppets, surprise paper cutting, mind-boggling magic tricks, and more. “Dana performs with his puppet friends throughout New England, providing fun and excitement for all,” club President Carol Hayden said in an announcement.

Perkins said in an email to the American Journal that his “old man puppet” character is named Phineas Crabtree.

Johnson, Spiller on

historical board

The Westbrook Historical Society recently announced on its Facebook page that Christine Born Johnson and Phil Spiller have been elected to its board of directors. They fill vacancies left by Mike Sanphy and Julie Peterson, who recently stepped down.

“Christine and Phil bring extensive experience in nonprofit board management and a strong commitment to community service,” Deb Shangraw, society president, said in the announcement. “Their proven leadership and dedication to Westbrook will be instrumental in advancing the society’s efforts to preserve and share the city’s rich history.”

Redwood Society

senior activities

Senior citizens have a slate of free activities from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The activities include coffee and cookies with the Fire Department on Thursday, Feb. 13; Bingo Blitz on Friday, Feb. 14; and Cribbage Club on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 12, 1975, that Harry Foote, American Journal editor, was to speak when the Social Club at the Westbrook Universalist Church met for a supper.

