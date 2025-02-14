We continue our exploration down Main Street this week. Just beyond the old Lund’s Dairy on that southeast side of the street was Charles R. Dean at 700 Main St. His property was in the vicinity of where you’d find the Best Western Merry Manor Inn and the now-vacant, former Merry Manor/Governor’s restaurant today.

Charles Roy Dean was born in New Brunswick, Canada, in 1886. He immigrated to the United States, arriving in Portland in 1905. In 1911, he married E. Beryl Harrison and they had one daughter, Bernice, born two years later. Dean’s wife Beryl had also immigrated here from New Brunswick, along with her brother, Hollie Harrison, who was also a milkman in the Thornton Heights neighborhood of South Portland, at 518 Main St.

Around 1918, Charles (who often went by his middle name “Roy”) and Beryl moved to the Thornton Heights neighborhood, living first at 753 Main St., where he started his new career as a milkman. This was just down the street from his brother-in-law Hollie. Around 1920, the Deans moved across the street to a home at 700 Main St. where he began pasteurizing and bottling milk under his own label in a small building next to the house.

Dean was encouraged and supported by another native of New Brunswick, Thomas E. McNair, a market gardener with a farm on Westbrook Street. After Dean made his first purchase of land along Main Street in 1920, McNair made two loans to him, amounting to $5,000. As the loans later came due, McNair extended the terms on both to give Dean time to pay them back.

Dean operated under the name Cloverdale Dairy for over 30 years. In addition to milk and cream, he also sold chocolate milk using the trademarked “Dari-Rich” chocolate-flavored syrup.

Being a civic-minded businessman, Dean was a member of the Masons and the South Portland Lions Club. He and Beryl were also active in the Thornton Heights Methodist Church. In 1940, he ran for the Republican nomination for the Maine House of Representatives. It was a tight primary race between three popular candidates – Dean, Etta W. Robinson, and George H. Hinckley; the results were so close, there had to be a recount. He ended up winning the general election and serving as our state representative for four consecutive terms, from 1941-1948.

Perhaps Dean saw the writing on the wall when residents started skipping milk delivery and began buying their milk at grocery stores in the early 1950s. Around 1952, he closed up his milk delivery business and had a motel built next to his home on Main Street. Known as the Gateway Motel, the motor hotel was ideally situated on Route 1 with its busy traffic.

Dean and his wife operated the motel themselves up until Beryl’s death in 1961. Dean retired and, in 1962, sold his home and the motel to Rebecca Rice, real estate investor and, with her husband Harry, operator of Rice’s Bakery in Portland. Dean moved to Portland and died in 1964; he is buried with Beryl at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

The Rices hired Mauro Danforth to manage their motel operation on Main Street. The Gateway Motel was later replaced by a newly constructed hotel and restaurant in 1967; the Steer Inn Motor Lodge and Steer House Restaurant opened for business there in 1968. Later hotels and restaurants operating there before the Best Western include the Stage Coach Inn and Restaurant, the Yankee Squire Restaurant, John Martin’s Merry Manor Inn and Restaurant, Friar Tuck’s Restaurant, Jordan’s Seafood Restaurant, Governor’s, and the Maine Table.

If you’d like to see more information and photographs related to Cloverdale Dairy or other people and places from South Portland’s past, check out South Portland Historical Society’s free Online Museum. You can find over 17,000 images available for viewing with a keyword search at sphistory.pastperfectonline.com. If you have photographs or other information to share about our community’s past, we hope you will reach out to us. South Portland Historical Society can be reached at 207-767-7299, by email at sphistory04106@gmail.com, or by mail at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

