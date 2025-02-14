FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Onyx Storm” (Standard Edition),” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

2. “We Do Not Part,” by Han Kang (Hogarth)

3. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

4. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

5. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

6. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

7. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Big Truck, Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

9. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

10. “Rejection,” by Tony Tulathimutte (William Morrow & Company)

Paperback

1. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

2. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

3. “I Who Have Never Known Men,” by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit)

4. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “Martyr!,” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

7. “Weyward,” by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s)

8. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

9. “Normal People,” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

10. “Parable of the Sower,” by Octavia Butler (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

2. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “Rachel Carson and the Power of Queer Love,” by Lida Maxwell (Stanford University Press)

4. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

5. “Patriot,” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf)

6. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” by Ina Garten (Crown)

7. “Paris in Ruins: Love, War and the Birth of Impressionism,” by Sebastian Smee (W.W. Norton)

8. “Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning,” by Peter Beinart (Knopf)

9. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

10. “Remodelista in Maine,” by Annie Quigley (Artisan)

Paperback

1. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

2. “All Hands on Deck,” by Will Sofrin (Abrams)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)

4. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

5. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

6. “Poverty, By America,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

7. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

8. “The Best American Essays 2024,” edited by Wesley Morris (Mariner)

9. “Constant Reader: The New Yorker Columns 1927-28,” by Dorothy Parker (McNally Editions)

10. “Wrong Norma,” by Anne Carson (New Directions)

—Longfellow Books

Copy the Story Link