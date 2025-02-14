Cape Elizabeth
Tue. 2/18 7 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 2/20 6 p.m. F.W. Park Committee Community Center
Thu. 2/20 7 p.m. Energy Committee Town Hall
South Portland
Tue. 2/18 6:30 p.m. City Council City Hall
Wed. 2/19 7:30 a.m. Bike/Pedestrian Committee Planning/Dev.
Wed. 2/19 4 p.m. Economic Development Planning/Dev.
Wed. 2/19 5:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee Planning/Dev.
Thu. 2/20 6:30 p.m. Conservation Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.