Nearly 500 people attended the Center for Grieving Children’s annual Love Gala, raising more than $230,000 to make it possible for the nonprofit to continue supporting Mainers through their grief and loss — at no cost to them.

More than 70 corporate sponsors and a dozen host committee households supported the Feb. 7 event at Brick South at Thompson’s Point. Giving was strong during the event, too. “Sponsor a child” donations alone brought in a record-breaking $67,000. Then bidding for all seven live auction items, from a “Hopeful” sign by artist Charlie Hewitt to a four-night stay at Boothbay Vacation Homes, exceeded the listed values.

The community’s generosity may be explained, in part, because grief is universal.

“I’ve known about the Center for, probably, 15 years,” said Kim Donnelly, a development officer at Maine Community Bank. “But it wasn’t until I lost my 16-year-old son that I realized my family and I really needed the services at the Center and to be with the facilitators and the other families. The youth have their room and the adults have theirs. My daughter was only 7 at the time and, as the adult, I needed to feel I was being heard in a very safe space.”

Donnelly now serves as president of the Center’s board of directors.

“Grief has touched or will touch all of us. It’s a natural reaction to loss,” said Executive Director Gretchen Johnson. “But grief can be processed, and the way that’s done is in community, through connection and communication. That’s what the Center is all about.”

Since 1987, the Center for Grieving Children has provided safe spaces, loving peer support and comfort for children who are finding their way through grief and loss. The Center has two locations, on Forest Avenue in Portland and Main Street in Sanford, and provides virtual support for Mainers outside those areas.

Gala guests watched an emotional video by Knack Factory about a tween boy named Virgil who comes to the Center to process the loss of his father. “I have learned that a person’s life comes and goes, so enjoy yours while you have it,” he says.

Eva Kecskemethy, who leads Virgil’s group, explains, “The world doesn’t have a language or vocabulary for grief, and we give that to them. … We give them a space and an opportunity to talk about their person and to carry them with them.”

Last year, 575 people participated in the Center’s support groups. None of this would be possible without the 121 facilitators who have experienced grief and volunteer each week to make that journey easier for others.

“When I was 9 years old, I lost my dad,” said Aly Giuliano, a student at the University of Southern Maine. “When I was looking for internships for my master’s degree in social work, I knew this would be a good experience where I could pull from a really hard time in my life and be there for these young people.”

Support groups are also available for families experiencing a life-altering diagnosis and for children who have lost family, culture and community in coming to this country for safety. The Center also provides outreach and grief education, especially in times of tragedy, such as after the October 2023 mass shootings in Lewiston.

“My sister was killed when she was 31, and there was no organization like this then to help the grieving families,” said board member Jack Yao of sponsor MEMIC. “That’s why, when I attended a Love Gala and heard about what the Center does, I got involved.”

