A Portland man accused of murdering his roommate late last year opted not to enter a plea at his arraignment Friday, forcing the court to submit a not guilty plea for him.

Domingus Nobrega, 48, has been charged with killing his roommate, 43-year-old Matthew Merrick, whose body was found in a West End apartment on Nov. 30.

During his appearance Friday in Cumberland County Superior Court, Nobrega told Justice Deborah Cashman that he did not understand the charge against him. Cashman then read the charge to Nobrega, who still declined to enter a plea. She said the court will enter a not guilty plea on his behalf, so his case may proceed to trial.

Nobrega is being held without bail in Cumberland County Jail on one count of intentional or knowing murder. Police have not released any information about the killing, including Merrick’s cause of death, though the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined it to be a homicide.

Friends and family have described Merrick as a hardworking, passionate man who used to work as a cook in Portland.

The suspect has said, both in handwritten motions and in phone calls to a reporter, that he called 911 after finding Merrick unresponsive on the floor of his bedroom. He maintains that he was improperly arrested and searched by police.

Tina Nadeau, Nobrega’s attorney, filed a motion last month asking for prosecutors to turn over evidence in her client’s case, saying she had not received a “shred” of evidence in the more than two months since his arrest, which occurred three days after Merrick died.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said the motion was premature because prosecutors generally provide discovery within 90 days.

