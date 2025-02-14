AUGUSTA — It wasn’t the complete effort coach Nick Winchester was looking for, but Hampden Academy did enough in a 43-37 win over Brewer in a Class A North girls basketball quarterfinal Friday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The third-seeded Broncos (14-5) will face No. 2 Cony or No. 7 Skowhegan at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. No 6 Brewer ends its season 6-13.

Grace LaBree, a 6-foot-4 junior, led Hampden with 15 points and seven rebounds. She scored seven points in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 33-14 lead with 2:29 remaining in the third.

Winchester noted how LaBree helped the Broncos kick into overdrive, as they ended the regular season 9-1 after a 4-4 start.

“A big part of that was her emergence in the middle of the floor,” he said. “We really just committed to playing the ball through the paint, getting touches on every possession and make teams react to her. We’ve got a really good group of shooters, so when people double down on her, and she’s a willing passer, we get a lot of open shots.”

If there was any cause for concern for Hampden, it was Brewer’s 10-0 run to end the game. And this wasn’t exactly garbage time: Both teams still had several starters on the floor. The Witches’ Rylee Bailey scored five of her team-high seven points during the run.

“This has sort of been the tale of our season, where we’ll play well in six-, eight-, 10-minute stretches,” Winchester said, “and then we’ll do what we did in the fourth quarter, when we got stuck on 43 and couldn’t execute anything. Our mantra all year is that we need to find a way to play a full 32 minutes, and we just haven’t done that. That’s sort of been our Achilles’ heel against the top teams in our conference.”

Caitlin Murphy added nine points and six rebounds for Hampden.

