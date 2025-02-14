When Andy MacVane got a text message last month saying he had just made a purchase at the Hannaford in Scarborough, he thought it was credit card fraud — because he wasn’t at the supermarket.

So, he quickly drove to the Route 1 store to question the Visa transaction. MacVane, who lives in South Portland, said a manager there clarified that the text came from the Hannaford on Payne Road, and that it was a delayed posting of a purchase he made two months earlier in November.

“The manager said the checkout machine I used was broken at the time, so they were posting the purchase after the fact,” MacVane said. “He said other people had called to question similar charges.”

Hannaford spokesperson Ericka Dodge said MacVane’s credit card glitch likely had nothing to do with the “cybersecurity issue” that shut down the supermarket chain’s online systems for several days last November.

The incident left customers unable to order groceries through the company’s website or use credit cards at 189 stores across the Northeast.

“Based on the limited information available to us at this time, we believe this customer’s situation is unrelated to the incident we experienced in November,” Dodge said in an emailed statement to the Press Herald.

Advertisement

But MacVane’s experience raises questions about the wider exposure and awareness of other Hannaford customers in the wake of the November cyber incident, as well as the company’s lingering monthslong investigation that still hasn’t provided concrete answers about what happened or what was done about it.

Dodge said she was unable to discuss whether similar incidents had occurred with other customers, or provide a substantive update on the investigation into the cyber issue.

“The security of our customers is a top priority and our teams are continuing to work diligently with our external cybersecurity experts to assess the impact,” she said. “These investigations are incredibly complex and time consuming. We will share relevant updates as appropriate.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, Hannaford’s parent company, posted a statement Nov. 8 saying it had “recently detected a cybersecurity issue,” was investigating internally with cybersecurity experts and had notified law enforcement.

The company has repeatedly refused to say how dangerous the problem was and whether customer or employee information was compromised.

Hannaford has about 30,000 employees at stores across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York, including 9,500 workers at 68 stores in Maine.

Advertisement

Dodge noted that Hannaford immediately took steps to assess and mitigate the cyber issue, including taking some systems offline to help protect them.

“These mitigation efforts temporarily impacted the availability of some services at Hannaford,” she said. “These services were restored, and our stores are open and serving our customers as usual. We apologize for any inconvenience this issue has caused.”

Dodge said Hannaford strives to provide positive customer experiences and would like to address any concerns that MacVane or others may have through the company’s customer care team.

“We very much value our relationship with our customers, and care deeply about ensuring the best experience possible for shoppers who visit our stores,” she said.

MacVane, a high school math teacher who lives in South Portland, said he’s glad he keeps a close eye on his finances, including the handy text alerts for credit card use.

He’s also satisfied with the way the store manager handled his concerns about the late posting of the Visa transaction for about $20.

“They ended up eating the payment,” he said.

Copy the Story Link