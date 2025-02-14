Carmine Soucy made five 3-pointers in the first half, starting second-seeded South Portland on its way to a 60-42 win over No. 7 Gorham in a Class AA South quarterfinal Friday in South Portland.

Soucy finished with 21 points to lead the Red Riots (14-5) into the semifinals next Thursday against No. 3 Scarborough at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Manny Hidalgo chipped in with 17 points and eight assists, and Gabe Jackson scored 10 points. The Red Riots led 19-10 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime.

Colton Jewett paced Gorham (6-13) with 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BANGOR 37, WINDHAM 36: Emily Adams made the second of two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining, lifting the fourth-seeded Rams (13-6) over the fourth-seeded Eagles (11-8) in a Class AA North quarterfinal in Bangor.

Windham’s Stella Jarvais tied the game when she made the first of two free throws with 50 seconds left. The visiting Eagles got possession after the second free throw, but a turnover gave Bangor a chance for the win, and Adams was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Adams finished with 13 points for Bangor, which advances to play No. 1 Oxford Hills next Wednesday at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Marley Jarvais scored 12 points and Stella Jarvais had 11 for Windham.

CHEVERUS 62, LEWISTON 34: Addison Jordan scored 16 points and added six assists, Anna Goodman made four 3-pointers, and the second-seeded Stags (14-5) scored the first 33 points against the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (3-16) in a Class AA North quarterfinal in Portland.

Cheverus advances to face No. 3 Edward Little at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Kylie Lamson finished with eight points, and Abby Kelly (eight rebounds) and Rachel Feeley followed with six points apiece for the Stags, who led 17-0 after one quarter.

Bailey Tardif-Mockler scored 16 points, Ella Beaudoin had seven and Bailey Toderico ended with six for the Blue Devils.

BOYS HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD 3, SCARBOROUGH 2: Makili Matty and Josh Sawyer scored third-period goals as Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (10-6) rallied to defeat the Red Storm (6-9) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Scarborough went ahead 2-1 when Liam Sellinger scored two seconds before the second intermission. Matty’s unassisted goal tied it with 6:28 left before Sawyer got the winner on a power play with 2:27 on the clock.

Landen Baratta scored in the first period and set up Sellinger’s goal.

Emmett Hammond scored in the second period for the Knighthawks.

CONY 5, BREWER 3: Ben Platt notched two goals and an assist, Cooper Clark and Cale Harrington each added a goal and an assist, and Cony/Hall-Dale/Maranacook/Erskine/Madison/Mt. Blue/Richmond/Winthrop (12-4) downed Brewer/Skowhegan (5-8-1) in Brewer.

Connor Callahan also scored for the Rams. Zachry Lindquist, Baylon Cram and Joshua Hitchings scored for Brewer.

