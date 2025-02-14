To purchase these or other tournament photos, visit our photo store.

The Lawrence girls basketball team takes the court for warmups prior to facing Nokomis. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Spruce Mountain and Oceanside players battle for a rebound. From left: Austin Armandi of Spruce Mountain, Jackson Kay of Oceanside, Caden Frazier of Spruce Mountain and Ryan Pyznarski of Oceanside. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Skowhegan’s Allie Frye, left, and Cony’s Abby Morrill battle for the tipoff at the start of their Class A North girls basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

York’s Reece MacDonald looks to shoot against Cape Elizabeth. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Brewer’s Jillian Ford attempts to squeeze through Hampden Academy defenders Madelyn Dicentes (11) and Grace LaBree. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Lawrence forward Payton Cole, left, and junior Maddie Provost, right, double-team Nokomis guard Abbie Bradstreet, center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Lincoln Academy’s Abe Guilford and Tyson Ball, right, react after teammate Roan Donaghy draws a foul against Yarmouth in the third overtime. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Camden Hills’ Thea Laukka makes a pass around Gardiner’s Lily Staples. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Spruce Mountain’s Austin Armandi drives around Zach Woodman of Oceanside. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Skowhegan’s Lydia Herrick, left, falls after a steal attempt on Cony’s Kya Douin. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

York’s Reece MacDonald drives to the basket between Sam Rosu-Myles, left, and Finn Connolly of Cape Elizabeth. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Gardiner’s Molly Takatsu, second from right, defends as Camden Hills’ Rose Tohanczyn scores on a fast break. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

The Spruce Mountain bench celebrates after Cai Dougher scores and draws a foul. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Lawrence starters Ashley Shores, left, and Lilly Gray cheer their teammates from the bench after the Bulldogs built a big lead. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Hampden Academy’s Eve Wiles dribbles past Brewer’s Allie Flagg. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Yarmouth’s Jayden Pelletier and Lincoln Academy’s Drew Hunt chase after a loose ball. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Cony’s Morgan Fichthorne, left, looks to pass under pressure from Skowhegan’s Laney Wentworth and Lydia Herrick. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Oceanside Coach Jeff Woodman hugs Zeb Foster as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter against Spruce Mountain. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Hampden Academy’s Aubrey Shaw dribbles between her legs against Brewer. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Chase Coffin and Drew Hunt, right, of Lincoln Academy celebrate after the Eagles beat Yarmouth, 59-57, in triple overtime. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

