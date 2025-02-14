Two weeks ago, we shared Part 1 of New Zealand’s call to action for its citizens to take practical steps toward sustainability. Today, we bring you Part 2 as a reminder that citizens around the globe remain steadfast in their concern for our shared planet.

These steps aren’t grand policy proposals; they’re not controversial mandates requiring government enforcement. They’re simple, effective actions that Yankees from New England can do just as well as Kiwis from New Zealand.

Here are the remaining eleven steps that complete the list of “21 Actions” published by New Zealand’s Ministry for the Environment.

1. Reduce transport emissions.

The problem: Emissions from transport affect air quality and contribute to climate change.

What you can do: a.) Walk, cycle, or take public transport wherever possible. b.) Consider buying an electric car. c.) Reduce the number of flights you take or pay to offset your emissions.

2. Reduce pollution in our stormwater drains flowing out to our ocean.

The problem: Stormwater drains and their contents flow out to the ocean. Pollutants like car wash, detergents, and household wastewater can enter our stormwater drains. This can harm aquatic life.

What you can do: a.) Avoid washing your car on the driveway with chemicals, go to the car wash or wash your car on your lawn instead. b.) Dispose of chemicals like paint and solvents responsibly. c.) Use environmentally friendly household detergents.

3. Reduce outdoor burning.

The problem: Outdoor burning of waste in your backyard contributes to air pollution.

What you can do: a.) Don’t burn waste in your backyard, especially plastic, treated timber, and toxic waste. b.) Report smoke and pollution from fire to your local council. c.) Ask your local council for permission before lighting an outdoor fire.

4. Prevent waste at home.

The problem: Waste pollutes our land, fresh waterways, and marine environment. It also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

What you can do: a.) Buy items with as little packaging as possible. b.) Think twice before you buy new. c.) Turn your food waste into compost.

5. Prevent the spread of freshwater pests.

The problem: Freshwater pests can be spread by your activities in and around waterways. These pests harm our freshwater species and habitats.

What you can do: a.) Check, clean, and dry your equipment (e.g., wetsuits, kayaks, fishing gear, etc.) after use. It is a legal requirement in the South Island to clean all your gear before using it in another waterway. b.) Once your gear is completely dry to touch, inside and out, leave it to dry for at least 48 hours before you use it. c.) Don’t wash plant material down the drain. This will stop the spread of freshwater pests to other waterways.

6. Plant trees

The problem: Greenhouse gas emissions are affecting our climate. I’d also point out that pasture and exotic tree plantations are crowding out native forests in New Zealand.

What you can do: a.) Plant native trees on your property. b.) Get involved in a community planting program. c.) Donate to tree planting projects.

7. Know your area and be prepared.

The problem: Climate change will affect how we live and increase the likelihood of natural disasters.

What you can do: a.) Know how climate change could affect your area and where you live. b.) If you live close to the coast, consider the impact of future sea level rise. c.) Prepare for emergencies like flooding and storms.

8. Host a low-waste BBQ.

The problem: BBQs produce unnecessary waste that ends up in our landfills.

What you can do: a.) Use reusable cutlery and crockery. b.) Place a recycling bin and compost pail center stage to make it easy for guests to use. c.) Use glass or reusable plastic jugs for drinks.

9. Eat sustainably caught seafood.

The problem: Overfishing and the way we fish can deplete fish stocks, kill other marine species, and damage our marine environment. Eating sustainably caught seafood can help reduce the damage we do to our marine environment.

What you can do: a.) Download a sustainable seafood guide to see what types of seafood you can eat sustainably. b.) Buy seafood locally. c.) Check information on seafood company websites and product labels to avoid fish caught using methods like bottom trawling, which can cause damage to the seafloor.

10. Eat less red meat.

The problem: Red meat production produces significantly more greenhouse gas emissions than the production of chicken meat, fruit, vegetables, and cereals.

What you can do: a.) Reduce how much red meat you eat. b.) Eat more fruit and vegetables. c.) Try having a meatless day each week.

11. Be fussy with what you flush.

The problem: Flushing items like tampons, wet wipes, and medicine or putting fat, oil, or grease down the drain can block our wastewater system. The overflow can run into our waterways and harm aquatic life.

What you can do: a.) Only flush the three Ps: pee, poo, and paper (toilet). b.) Put rubbish in the bin, not down the drain. c.) Never flush wet wipes down the toilet.

From every corner of the globe, our small actions add up to a world of difference.

Peggy Siegle and Fred Horch are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe for free to One Step This Week.

