On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 2, I attended the Portland Symphony Orchestra Discovery Concert, “Beethoven Lives Upstairs.” This production has always been a fan favorite of my family, and I had been wanting to attend one the PSO’s kids concerts in the Discovery Concert series for quite some time.

Everything about the concert was terrific. It featured a full orchestra and two actors, as well as a large, enthusiastic audience. All the participants performed extremely well and the program brought back such wonderful memories for me. Best of all, literally hundreds of kids were being exposed to classical music and the performing arts. We are very lucky to be able to enjoy the Portland Symphony Orchestra. My thanks to the PSO for treating me to such a wonderful Sunday afternoon.

Bruce Lockwood

Cape Elizabeth

