There are so many balls in the air that everyone can find one to focus on. But how can we get the whole picture? It isn’t Gaza. It isn’t Greenland. It isn’t the Panama Canal. It is our freedom, our right to vote, our right to free speech — our democracy.

The plan is truly brilliant. He makes a huge demand. Then he takes back most of it — but not all. Then he makes another huge demand with the same takeback. Each time something is lost — until it is all gone.

But there are lots of huge demands. Let’s get specific. Today it is the U.S. taking over Gaza, and the whole world has taken notice. Something will happen, but the U.S. will not be taking over Gaza. Also today, there is the demand to get rid of the CIA and the FBI. That second demand goes less noticed because Gaza seems bigger. But who would enforce the law in the U.S. with no police force that is sworn to defend the United States Constitution? Maybe the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys? He likes them.

What if he ignores the Constitution — the laws. Who is there to stop it? He owns Congress. He owns the courts. He owns the Republican Party. He is the part of our government that enforces the laws. The leadership of the military is being replaced by his loyal people so he may own the military. Who can stop him?

Are people watching?

Gordon Kenyon

Albion

