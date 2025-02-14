Is there a Republican in Maine who can explain to me why Elon Musk and company can rummage through personal Social Security files without vetting and with only a presidential wave of the hand?

Is there a Republican in Maine who can explain to me why debated, voted upon and approved government funding is being shut down in both red states and blue states?

Is there a Republican in Maine who can explain to me why federal civil servants received an out-of-the-blue email encouraging them to retire, the implication being that they might soon be let go? Also, how about hasty deportations without due process and questioning birthright citizenship?

Finally, please, is there a Republican in Maine who can explain to me why the president of the United States can disobey, with casual impunity, a court order?

I wish I had some clever, snappy conclusion to these requests but I don’t. I would just like sincere answers.

Nicole d’Entremont

Peaks Island

