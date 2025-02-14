It was nice to see that wonderful picture of the now retired couple who spent years manning and taking care of Goat Island Lighthouse. It was always such a pleasure visiting them, by kayak or boat, as they always welcomed us and gladly showed us around. They will be greatly missed.

Unfortunately, future visits won’t be quite as easy nor convenient, following the Kennebunkport Select Board action, last spring, to give in, give up and even give away that once perfect natural launching spot near the Cape Porpoise bridge.

What continues to baffle many of us, is why any government body would roll over so easily merely to accommodate one or two minor neighborhood complaints. These complaints, as recently verified, were mainly directed toward the increasingly overuse by commercial businesses and kayak rental outfits and certainly not because of that (horrible) sound coming from a boat oar or kayak paddle moving silently through the water.

The very fact that these commercial users were already moved over to Langsford Road, makes the select board’s action even more baffling, begging the question, ‘What were they even thinking about?’

The solution is simple: Take down those totally unnecessary partial barriers and give back to the Kennebunks and its people, what was previously a wonderful public resource going back several years. And, please, above all, stop hiding behind the inept excuse that you can’t because of some arbitrary written agreement. This board wrote and signed off on that agreement.

Jim Thompson

Kennebunk

