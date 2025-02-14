Drew Hunt was a sophomore two years ago when the Lincoln Academy boys basketball team beat Spruce Mountain in overtime in the Class B South quarterfinals.

He figured nothing would beat that thrill. On Friday, he was proven wrong.

Hunt scored 14 points, Roan Donaghy got 14 of his 16 after the third quarter, and No. 4 Lincoln Academy outlasted No. 5 Yarmouth, 59-57 in triple overtime, in a Class B South quarterfinal.

“Oh my word,” Hunt said. “That was a high. This might take the cake. This was incredible to feel.”

Evan Oranellas led Yarmouth with 19 points, while Torrey Rogers scored 11.

How it happened

• Lincoln Academy won the battle of attrition in the third overtime. The Eagles missed all six shots from the field, but got two free throws from Hunt and one from Chase Coffin. They held the Clippers to 0-for-3 shooting from the field and forced two turnovers.

• The Eagles kept their poise after a dramatic end to the second overtime. With 1:38 to go, EJ Hunt drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer to put Lincoln up 56-53, only for Oranellas to knock down one at the other end with 38 seconds to go.

• The end of the fourth quarter was no less captivating. Donaghy made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41 with 1:22 left in regulation, only to see freshman forward Adam Maxwell put Yarmouth ahead on a putback with 50 seconds left. Donaghy answered with a basket 16 seconds later.

• Donaghy, a JV player last year, had only two points going into the final two minutes of the fourth but came up big down the stretch. He made the two shots late in regulation, then scored two points in the first overtime, five in the second and two in the third OT.

“It’s just confidence,” he said. “It’s probably the most points I’ve ever scored in a varsity game, so I don’t know, just a confidence piece. … I’m not thinking. Just want to keep playing.”

Extra motivation

• Lincoln was playing without head coach Ryan Ball, who was ejected after receiving two technical fouls in the regular-season finale. The Eagles wanted to make sure he hadn’t coached his last game this winter.

“He’s one of the best coaches in the state,” Drew Hunt said. “We wanted to win this so we could have him next game and finish out with him. Whether we win or lose, we want to have him with us on the sideline.”

Hot start

• Of Yarmouth’s nine made shots in the first half, seven were 3s, allowing the Clippers to take a 27-22 halftime lead. The Clippers were 12 of 26 from the field in the first three quarters.

“We had a great week of practice, shooting-wise,” Yarmouth coach Ilunga Mutombo said. “Our guys had the flow, had the touch, and it was really awesome to see them really let it fly.”

Stat leaders

• Lincoln: Roan Donaghy (16 points, eight rebounds), Drew Hunt (14 points, five steals), Chase Coffin (12 points)

• Yarmouth: Evan Oranellas (19 points), Torrey Rogers (11 points), Adam Maxwell (eight points, nine rebounds)

They said it

“It was a classic. That’s what I told their coach. It was a game that I think, not only our school, but probably southern Maine will talk about for a long time.” — Lincoln assistant coach Rand Maker

