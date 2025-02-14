Cody Bowker met Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin after his freshman year at Thornton Academy. Bowker had just pitched a summer league game with his Maine Lightning Club.

“He essentially told me, you’re not yet ready for that level,” Bowker said.

Five years later, Bowker had changed Corbin’s mind.

After two strong seasons as a right-handed starter for Georgetown University, Bowker was the first player Vanderbilt and Corbin took from the NCAA transfer portal last summer.

Now the Bowdoinham resident is on the Commodores’ staff and ready for a season that began Friday at Grand Canyon University, in Phoenix, Arizona. Vanderbilt, one of the top Division I programs in the country, will also play Saturday against Nebraska and Sunday against UC Irvine.

Prior to the season opener, Bowker said he hadn’t been told of his role. At Georgetown, he was primarily a starter (eight starts in 12 appearances) last season, going 5-1 with a 3.00 ERA and striking out 59 over 48.0 innings. His freshman year numbers were similar, albeit with more work out of the bullpen (just four starts). He struck out 47 in 42 innings with a 2.57 ERA.

“Wherever they need me and whatever they tell me to do,” Bowker said. “Nothing is handed to you. It’s all earned. All of us just want to do whatever is best for the team.”

Vanderbilt baseball generates a lot of local media coverage and the consensus — from the student newspaper to Nashville’s daily The Tennessean — is that Bowker will start for Vandy sometime this weekend.

This fall, he made two starts in an intra-squad scrimmage, each time pitching three scoreless innings. He also threw two scoreless innings in an exhibition start against Tennessee Tech.

Starter or reliever, Bowker will face meaty lineups from the likes of Tennessee and Texas A&M, the 2024 College Worlds Series champion and runner-up, respetively. Nine other SEC teams, including Vanderbilt, are ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today preseason poll. Vanderbilt, coming off a 37-24 (13-17 in SEC) season, is No. 18. Seven SEC teams are ranked higher than Vandy.

Can he get those hitters out?

“For sure. He definitely has a very high ceiling,” said Jacob Humphrey, a Vanderbilt senior outfielder from Bonny Eagle High, who is Bowker’s roommate. “I think he will be a very big part of the team this year and I’m looking forward to seeing how that plays out.”

Humphrey is hoping he can stay healthy enough to contribute more this season. He also transferred to Vanderbilt after two standout seasons at UMass-Lowell. Tendinitis in his tricep and other arm ailments limited Humphrey to primarily a pinch-running role as a junior. This past fall, hamstring and groin pulls slowed him further.

“But I’ve been healthy since returning this spring,” Humphrey said. Like Bowker, he hasn’t been told of his role. Vanderbilt will play 18 non-conference games before is March 14 SEC opener.

Reflecting back on his first meeting with coach Corbin, Bowker said the direct assessment of his young baseball self didn’t faze him.

“He’s going to tell you how it is and he was right at the end of the day,” Bowker said earlier this week. “Think about it. When it comes to high schoolers, he recruits first rounders in the MLB draft and I was nowhere near that.”

Bowker was dominant when it came to Maine high school baseball — on the mound and at the plate. He was chosen the Varsity Maine Player of the Year as a senior when he led Thornton to its first baseball state championship, going 9-0 as a pitcher, striking out 97 and walking just four over 60 innings. He finished with a 0.47 ERA, and opponents hit only .124 against him. At the plate, Bowker hit .500 with 11 doubles, two triples and four homers. From the leadoff spot, he drove in 22 runs and scored 36.

At Georgetown, Bowker started as a two-way player and hit a respectable .250 with good pop over 88 at-bats. But that was it for the hitting. As he focused more on pitching, his velocity and command have improved. This past summer he posted a 3.28 ERA over 32 innings in the Cape Cod League, America’s premier amateur wooden bat league.

“It takes a lot to build up and become a high-level pitcher,” Bowker said. “My velocity is higher just from getting stronger. I’m able to command the strike zone beter, throw strikes where I want them. That happens as the game becomes harder.”

