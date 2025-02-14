Last year, four meet records were set at both the Class A and Class B indoor track state championship meets.

Expect more records to fall Monday.

In the case of Class A boys standouts Andre Clark of Marshwood and Arnaud Sioho of South Portland, they’ll be trying to break marks they established last season.

The Class A meet will be at the University of Southern Maine. The Class B meet is at Bates College in Lewiston. Both meets begin at noon.

Clark has established himself as the fastest Maine high school track sprinter in history.

At last winter’s Class A meet, Clark broke Jarrett Flaker’s 2019 meet record of 6.46 seconds with a time of 6.45 in his preliminary heat, then beat his own Maine all-time best by a hundredth of a second when he won the finals in 6.38. In the outdoor season, Clark only raced six times as he recovered from an injury. In each race, he was under Flaker’s old all-time mark of 10.70 seconds, establishing a new standard of 10.59 seconds while winning both the Class A and New England championship races.

“Beyond his physical talent, he is a student of the sport,” said Marshwood coach Matt Sanzone. “He does a lot of film work. He studies the technique of NCAA champions and Olympians and tries to bring that into his own form.”

Sanzone said Clark is working to make “micro adjustments” to shave another fraction of a second, with specific focus on getting out of the starting blocks.

“The main thing we’re trying to work on is his reaction time out of the blocks. That first drive phase, we’re always trying to tinker with,” Sanzone said. “He closes races incredibly well.”

Clark’s fastest 55-meter time this season was 6.41 at the USM Invitational in early January.

His fastest race, though, was when he placed fourth against college runners in a 60-meter dash at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on Feb. 1. Clark’s time of 6.85 seconds was .04 behind the winner and another Maine all-time high school best, according to Milesplit Maine. That converts to 6.38 in the 55.

South Portland is the defending Class A boys champion, winning in dramatic fashion last year when Sioho set a triple jump meet record on his final attempt. Sioho is favored to win the long and triple jumps. His bests this season are longer than the current championship meet records. Especially impressive is Sioho’s PR of 50 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the triple jump — which is the all-time best in Maine. His meet record is 46-10 3/4. Sioho has also long jumped 23-3 this season. Skowhegan’s Billy Albertson set the meet record of 22-7 1/2 last year.

Other Class A boys with seeding marks better than existing meet records are Lewiston’s Ryker Paradis (63-1 in the shot put) and Josia Katroli (6-9 in the high jump). Katroli’s high jump mark is another Maine all-time best. Gorham’s Griffin Gammon, the defending indoor and outdoor high jump champ, has cleared 6-8 this season.

On the girls side in Class A, the distance races could produce records. Hampden’s Addison Elliott has run under the current 800 record, and Portland standout Samantha Moore, the defending champion, is also entered in the race. Moore (mile) and Thornton Academy’s Margaret Tripp (2-mile) are both in range of longstanding records set by Wendy Delan of Bonny Eagle in 1987.

In Class B, the York girls and Greely boys are the defending champions.

The B girls 1-mile record, set last season by Cary Drake of York, could be in jeopardy. Shealyn Brochu of Morse has run within a second of it and is expected to have 2024 Varsity Maine Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year Teanne Ewings of Houlton challenging her. Katie Spencer of Greely has a best pole vault of 11-0, one inch shy of the record set last year by Sarah Ouellette of Morse. Similarly, Samuel Anania of Greely is one inch shy of the boys pole vault mark of 14-1, set in 2023 by Reece Perry of Freeport.

