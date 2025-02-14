A pair of former Martin’s Point employees were awarded more than $5.6 million after bringing whistleblower complaints against six health plans accused of keeping $300 million in overpayments from the federal government.

Jane Rollinson and Daniel Gregorie received the money as part of a $29 million settlement agreement with New York-based SVCMC, formerly known as St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers of New York, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

The company was accused, alongside Maine-based Martin’s Point and several others, of knowingly keeping overpayments by the U.S. Department of Defense for health care provided to veterans and their families.

The accusations involve payments made through the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, which provides health care to more than 100,000 military retirees and their families. All told, the companies were accused of retaining more than $300 million between 2008 and 2012.

“Instead of notifying the government of the overpayments or repaying the funds, Saint Vincent, along with the other five USFHP plans, took steps to conceal the existence of the overpayments from (the Defense Health Agency), continued to submit invoices at the inflated payment rates, and conspired to avoid paying the money back,” the department said in its announcement.

Rollinson is a former interim chief financial officer at Martin’s Point. Gregorie is a former member of its board of trustees.

When the Justice Department first joined the case last year, officials acknowledged that the federal government was unaware of the overpayments before the whistleblowers’ suit.

In addition to Martin’s Point and St. Vincent’s, defendants include Maryland-based Johns Hopkins Medical Services Corporation; Massachusetts-based Brighton Marine Health Center; Pacific Medical Center, based in Washington state; and Texas-based CHRISTUS Health Services.

The remaining claims in the case, including those against Martin’s Point, are still being pursued, the Justice Department said.

“Those who receive public funds, including participants in government health care programs, must return funds to which they are not entitled,” said Brett A. Shumate, head of the department’s civil division.

Fraud section attorneys Diana Cieslak and Evan Ballan worked alongside District of Maine Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Lizotte and Sheila Sawyer, the department said.

Attempts to reach Martin’s Point for comment Friday night were unsuccessful.

Staff Writer Joe Lawlor contributed to this report.

