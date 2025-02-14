BRUNSWICK – Donald B. Hopkins, “Bud” passed away on Feb. 4, 2025, at Midcoast Hospital, Brunswick, after a short illness.

Bud lived a full and wonderful 95 years and was a man of deep integrity and a great faith in his Holy Father in Heaven. He was a man who loved his family unconditionally.

Bud was born July 25, 1929, in Bath, the son of Donald B. Sr., and Marjorie (Mitchell) Hopkins.

He started work as an apprentice at the Hyde Windlass after graduating Morse High School in 1947, and was pleased to be honored as an alumni many years later.

He left for a three year tour in the U.S. Army, then returned to Bath Iron Works and retired many years later as a Statistician in the estimating department, retiring in 1991.

Bud was married to Jeanette Pinkham on March 21, 1953, and they had four children: Lissa (Hersom), husband Gordon, Kimberly Hopkins, Beth (Palmer), husband James, and Mark Hopkins and stepdaughter Debbie Hamilton. Jeanette passed away April 12, 1988.

Bud later married Alice (Miller) on June 24, 1989, and they enjoyed 35 years together, traveling across the United States in the early years and later settling at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick after many years in their home in Phippsburg.

Bud is survived by his children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased also by his parents, a sister, Betty Mae Hopkins, his brother, Leland Hopkins, a grandson Jason Tucker and granddaughter, Ashley Kimbrell.

A service will be held this coming Saturday, February 15, at 1 p.m. at the Corliss Street Baptist Church.

