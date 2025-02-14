BRUNSWICK – Chantal T. Lachance, 94, of Old Portland Road, died Wednesday Feb. 5, 2025 surrounded by family.
Chantal was born in Brunswick in 1930, the only daughter of Raoul and Louise (Racine) Thibeault.
She is survived by one son, Neil Lachance and his wife Kristie of Brunswick, five daughters, Claudette Brassil of Brunswick, Rachel English of New York, Anne Lachance and her partner Julius of New Sharon, Alice Lachance and her husband Dana Synder of Brunswick, Lisa Lachance of California; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Chantal was predeceased by one son, Gary Lachance in 2007, her husband of 68 years Donald G. Lachance in 2020 and brother Conrad in 2020.
In honoring Chantal’s wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetsons Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine
Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetsons Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.