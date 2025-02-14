BRUNSWICK – Chantal T. Lachance, 94, of Old Portland Road, died Wednesday Feb. 5, 2025 surrounded by family.

Chantal was born in Brunswick in 1930, the only daughter of Raoul and Louise (Racine) Thibeault.

She is survived by one son, Neil Lachance and his wife Kristie of Brunswick, five daughters, Claudette Brassil of Brunswick, Rachel English of New York, Anne Lachance and her partner Julius of New Sharon, Alice Lachance and her husband Dana Synder of Brunswick, Lisa Lachance of California; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Chantal was predeceased by one son, Gary Lachance in 2007, her husband of 68 years Donald G. Lachance in 2020 and brother Conrad in 2020.

In honoring Chantal’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetsons Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetsons Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

