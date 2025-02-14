CAPE ELIZABETH – Donald F. Beaumont, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born on July 2, 1951, in Madison, he was the son of the late Delphin and Genevieve (Beaulieu) Beaumont.

Don graduated from the University of Maine in 1974 with a B.S in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career as a project engineer for Georgia- Pacific in Woodland. In 1977, he became a sales application Engineer for Honeycomb Systems in Biddeford. In 1989 Don was named Executive Vice President and General Manager of Valmet Paper Machinery. In 1999 Don eventually became Senior Vice President and President of Metso Paper USA, Inc. Don served as a member of the University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Board of Directors, in many capacities, including the President.

Don married the love of his life on Sept. 2, 1972; together, Ann and Don settled in Cape Elizabeth and raised their two children. Don was a world traveler during his career, he enjoyed woodworking, especially after he retired, he built furniture for his family’s homes! He loved spending time outdoors at the family camp on Webb Lake. Don was a great cook, his specialties included Bolognese and grilling, always accompanied by a good glass of wine. An avid reader, he enjoyed historical fiction and mystery novels.﻿

Don will be remembered as resilient, optimistic, adventurous, and passionate. His unwavering spirit and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

﻿Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann (Mercier); and their children, Ryan and his wife Kate Beaumont, Danielle Beaumont and her husband Josh Zeller; grandson, Jackson Beaumont; siblings, Ellen McLaughlin, Susan, David, and Richard Beaumont, and Betsy Kingsley.

﻿The family of Don are beyond grateful for all the amazing care he received at Dana Farber, Brigham and Women’s, Maine Medical Center, and Fresenius Kidney Care Center over the years.

﻿Services for Don will be held in private with his family.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Don’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.﻿

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Don’s memory to The Sarcoma Foundation of America, online at curesarcoma.org/ways-to-help/donate/donor-form/?form=memorial-giving, or to Hospice of Southern Maine at 390 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074, or online at ww.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate.

Copy the Story Link