WINDHAM – Louise Marie Paulin, “Auntie/Weezie”, 73, of Windham passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at Maine Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born May 10, 1951, in Portland, the daughter of Gerard J. and Eloise C. (Day) Paulin, graduated from Westbrook High School in 1969 and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Regis College in 1973.

Members of her family include her partner Henry Smith of Windham; her sister and brother-in-law Ann Beane and Jon Beane of Augusta, her “bonus sister” Christine Phelps of Durham; her nephews Eric Hodgkin of Bridgton; Ryan Hodgkin and partner, Sarah Sanborn of Gorham; and Keith Hodgkin of Portland; her great nephews and great nieces, Derek and wife Sabrina, Nick and wife Lacey, Jason and partner Megan Pelletier, Leann, Matthew, Logan and Jordan Hodgkin, Devon McIntyre and Christin Love; her great-great nephews and niece Parker Graham, Camdyn and Louie Hodgkin, Mason and Olivia Norris.

Louise enjoyed a career at SAPPI, formerly SD Warren, for almost 30 years. She worked in the Research Lab, in Accounting, the Release Department and finally as Operations Manager.

She had an amazing ability to bring family together. This extended to friends. If you spent a day with Louise, you were family. She was a loving and devoted aunt.

Visiting hours will be February 18, from 4-6 p.m., at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated February 19, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Burial will follow in Brooklawn Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Louise’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In Lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Westbrook Animal Refuge League or American Lung Association.

