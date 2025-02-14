SACO – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Reno Pelletier of Glenwood Avenue, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Reno passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Southern Maine Medical Center, at the age of 83.

Reno was born on July 27, 1941, in Packington, Quebec, to George Pelletier and Georgette St. Pierre. As one of 18 children, he grew up in a close-knit family where he learned the values of hard work, compassion, and kindness. Reno met the love of his life, Norma Tremblay, when he came to the Unites States to work. He met Norma through a mutual friend, and it was love at first sight. He knew the moment he met her that he wanted to spend his life with her. They married on November 6, 1965, and went on to share 55 beautiful years together before the loss of his beloved wife. Their love was a true partnership, built on mutual respect, trust, and an unwavering commitment to one another. Reno and Norma were blessed with three children, Susan, Tammy, and Kevin whom they raised with the same values and principles that guided their own lives.

Reno was a dedicated carpenter who spent over 40 years in the construction industry, earning a reputation for his exceptional craftsmanship. His legacy is woven into the very fabric of the community through his work on countless houses and buildings. Later in his career, he became the head of maintenance at West Point Pepperell, a position he cherished as much as the colleagues he worked with. Reno’s contributions continue to inspire and serve the community, ensuring that his mark will be remembered for generations to come.

Reno greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted father and grandfather, always putting his family first and creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Reno enjoyed cooking and he was known for his pork pies and baked beans. He loved playing the fiddle, gardening, and working on projects with his son Kevin. Reno’s generosity and selflessness left a lasting impact on so many lives. He was well-known for his sense of humor and, most importantly, his kind heart. Reno’s legacy is one of love and kindness. He will be remembered for his compassion and dedication as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Reno’s life was a testament to the power of love, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Reno is survived by his two daughters, Susan Parenteau of Dayton and husband Michael, and Tammy Zak of Saco, a son Kevin Pelletier of Waterboro and fiancé Crystal Decoteaux, four grandchildren Alec, Chris, Josee and Kevin, and two great-grandchildren Greyson and Cade. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Norma and grandson Jeremy Zak.

A celebration of Reno’s life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 10 a.m., at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, Maine 04072. A funeral service outside of mass will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with a burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Afterwards, a Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Birdies Grill and Tavern, 168 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064. The family invites all who knew and loved Reno to join them in remembering and honoring his remarkable life.

