WELLS – Robert Iver Peterson, 97, of South Berwick, got off the earth peacefully on Feb. 9, 2025, at Avita of Wells.

Robert was born on Aug. 16, 1927, in Holden, Mass., to Iver E. and Lillian (Wagner) Petterson. At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Princeton aircraft carrier during World War II. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1949, he purchased his first motorcycle and rode across the country to his home in Holden, Mass. He then pursued a pilot’s license and flew private planes for pleasure, but returned to his first love of riding two wheels up to the age of 88 years. After working for his uncles, he eventually took a permanent position with Baldarelli Brothers Construction in West Boylston as a truck driver and retired at age 65. In 1961, he married Rita Agnes McInnis in Worcester, Mass. He lived in West Boylston for 60 years. Known as “Pete” and “Bob” to those close to him, he was a kind-hearted, contented man who walked softly and left the stick at home.

Robert is survived by his son Eric Robert and his wife Debra of Paxton, Mass., daughter Donna R. Lind and husband David with grand dog “River” of South Berwick, grandchildren, Eric R., Jr. and William Eric, and sister Audrey Howard of Kingston, Mass. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rita in 2006, son Bruce Wayne in 1978, and sisters Edythe McNutt, Louise Larrabee, and Constance Fitch.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Robert requested that a memorial service not be held. The family will honor his specific wishes as requested at a later date.

However, memorial donations may be made to NEADS World Class Service Dogs at http://www.neads.org.

Copy the Story Link