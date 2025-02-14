WATERVILLE – Theresa Dumont Violette passed away on Feb. 6, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was 98.

Theresa was born on Nov. 18, 1926, to Mattie Brann and Joseph S. Dumont. She was raised in Fairfield, and attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Portland for high school. She received a classical education.

Theresa’s life was rooted in the close bond she shared with her parents, eight siblings, and maternal grandmother, who were a source of joy and comfort throughout her life. Another beloved foundation was her husband James P. Violette, also of Fairfield. The pair married following his naval service in the Korean War. Together, they built a home in Waterville where they devoted themselves to raising their four children.

In 1963, Theresa and Jim purchased an old cottage on Great Pond in North Belgrade. In the years to come, they spent every summer transforming the rundown camp into a beautiful refuge. Family and friends came together to enjoy the lake, work in the garden, eat Theresa’s raspberry pie, and play cards late into the night. She was a natural hostess, drawing many to the porch for supper and a sunset.

Theresa had a deep appreciation for folk art, and her own creativity shone in reverse glass painting, furniture refinishing, and the colorful painting of Jim’s carvings. She was an active member of the Friends of Art at Colby College, The Historical Society of Early American Decoration, Central Maine Garden Club, Youth for Understanding, and the Waterville Historical Society.

Theresa is predeceased by her husband Jim and first-born son Thomas, as well as her eight siblings: Kathleen Dumont (Sister of Mercy), Marguerite (Gerard) Begin, Henry Dumont (MIA World War II), Florence (Clement) Theberge, Lena (Neri) Maillet, Lawrence (Therese) Dumont, Richard Dumont, and Joseph (Roberta) Dumont.

Theresa is survived by her children James P. (Mary Flaherty) Violette Jr. of Kennebunk, Paul B. (Watcharee Limanon) Violette of Yarmouth, John B. (Pamela Kirk) of Granby, Conn., and Mary R. (Herb Nolan) Violette of Wellesley, Mass. Always a source of great joy, her 12 grandchildren include: James (Jeanine), Anne (Ben), Grace (Chase), Luke, John, Marie, Andre, August, William (Maude), Nathaniel, Olivia, and Annabelle; and seven great-grandchildren: Ellis, Bailey, Andrew, Bennett, Colin, Callahan, and Maxine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Helena’s Church in Belgrade Lakes this summer.

Donations may be made to The Belgrade Lakes Association and

7 Lakes Alliance.

