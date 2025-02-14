When motivation sets with the sun at 4:45 p.m., cocooning into a weighted blanket may be preferable to getting out of the house.

But purposefully interacting with society is good for our wellbeing and your local library is the place to be when your reasons for hunkering include nowhere to go, nothing to do and no budget to do it anyway.

We can’t list everything offered but here are nine activities we think might be worth bundling up for.

Explore each library’s website to double check the details, including how to sign up.

1. The Scarborough Public Library opens their doors to a Knitting Group every Saturday at 10 a.m. All levels are encouraged to join, and newbies as young as seven are welcome with an adult

2. Learn how to secure your passwords or set up an Excel spreadsheet for budgeting at Portland Public Library’s Technology Tutoring Sessions for adults—not just Boomers. One-on-one, 30-minute blocks are available, customized for an individual needs.

3. Do you write fiction, poetry, non-fiction, or curious to explore this creative outlet? Join Portland’s Riverton Library branch manager Meghan Gillis for an Early Bird Writing Group. Gillis believes writing in the morning—before the day can clutter the mind—is the best. Prompts and time to share constructive feedback are provided.

4. The Prince Memorial Library serves both North Yarmouth and Cumberland and has a robust calendar of activities including weekly Bridge and Mahjong. The Thursday Striders meet weekly for a 45-60-minute walk, welcoming all with the motto “No body left behind.”

5. Take a monthly American Sign Language Class at the Windham Public Library. It covers the basics of ASL communication and moves to higher-level concepts at the pace of the group. There’s also weekly Movie Times scheduled for teenage and adult audiences.

6. The Naples Public Library offers Watercolors with Donna, the one paid activity here, at $10 per class. Taught weekly in a collaborative environment by local artist and instructor Donna Kantor.

7. Manga and Anime Club is a welcome addition at the Falmouth Public Library where attendees can create their own weekly comic-con through reading, watching, creating and cosplaying.

8. If book clubs are your thing, look no further than the Gray Public Library. There’s the Afternoon Book Club, the Evening Book Club and the Murder Mystery Group Book Club. See the titles and authors for each club on the library website.

9. Good readers start as good listeners and Baxter Memorial Library in Gorham has the kids covered with Baby Storytime, Toddler Storytime, Preschool Storytime and Kindergarten Readiness. Age-appropriate toys and learning tools are on hand too.

