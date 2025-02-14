Maine State Police said they are aware of a tractor trailer that rolled off Interstate 95 in Pittsfield, and they’re asking drivers to please stop reporting it.

The truck, which currently sits on its passenger side near mile marker 143, is slated for removal Tuesday, the department said in a post on social media.

“We appreciate the assistance, but motorists no longer need to report this incident to 911,” the department said.

The truck is surrounded by orange barrels and caution tape off the edge of the southbound lanes, the department said.

Copy the Story Link