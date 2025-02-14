Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 191 New Portland Road in Gorham on Friday afternoon, shutting down a portion of the street.

Officials closed New Portland Road between its intersections with Johnson and Brackett roads and asked motorists to seek alternative routes in an announcement shortly before 2 p.m.

A Cumberland County dispatcher said the road remained closed by 2:50 p.m., and said crews were “still very much on the scene.”

She could not answer questions about the scale of the fire or whether there had been any injuries. Crews reported a second-alarm fire about 1:30 p.m., according to emergency radio transcripts.

Voicemails left with the Gorham Fire Department were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

