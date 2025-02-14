The Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation recently granted $25,000 to the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust to establish a children’s hiking trail challenge for introducing the youth of the Kennebunks to the vast trail systems in the area.

Upon receiving the award, according to a news release, the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Executive Director, Tom Bradbury, reached out to Kennebunk Land Trust and Arundel Conservation Trust with an invitation to include the three organizations in the challenge and maximize the outreach and number of trails for children to explore in all three communities.

As a result, Kennebunk Land Trust and Arundel Conservation Trust will each receive $5,000 for any needed improvements or expansions to their trail systems, while Kennebunkport Conservation Trust will use the remaining funds to improve its trails, create, purchase, and distribute materials needed for the new trail hiking project, and for a plaque to be dedicated and placed at a main trail at Meadow Woods Preserve in memory of Tommy McNamara.

The trail hiking challenge, intended to be ready by the spring of 2025, will be open for all the youth in grades 1 through 8 in the Kennebunks. A list of approximately 15 places where beauty and enjoyment can be found, and how to access them will be included. At the head of each of the trails there will be a Tommy McNamara sign designating it as one of the challenge sites. A nature journal/activity book for youth to use while on the trails, designed and created by Jenna Van Haren, education coordinator for Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, will be included.

A Tommy McNamara medal will be presented to each child who visits at least 10 of the 15 locations at an event in fall of 2025. A list of trails and grand opening of the challenge will be announced on all three trust webpages and social media sites once complete.

The Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation was founded in 2013. The foundation’s mission is to raise funds to develop and maintain quality recreational and sports facilities for the enjoyment of the youth in the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport community.

For more information and updates, visit www.kporttrust.org/. For more information on the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation, visit www.tommymacfoundation.com/.

