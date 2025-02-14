Who: Brunswick (16-4) vs. Cheverus (16-1-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Troubh Ice Arena, Portland

Outlook: Cheverus is going for an unprecedented third straight girls hockey state championship, while Brunswick is in a state final for the first time. … These teams played twice in the regular season, with Cheverus winning 4-3 on Dec. 13 and 5-2 on Jan. 25. … Each team has a pair of semifinalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the top Maine senior girls hockey player. For Brunswick, Lauren Labbe and Lisi Palmer are up for the award, while Lucy Johnson and Zoey Radford are semifinalists from Cheverus. … In the regular season, Brunswick was second in the state in scoring, with 90 goals. Labbe leads the Dragons with 32 goals and 12 assists. Solveig Ledwick has 31 goals and eight assists, and Palmer (20 goals, eight assists), the team’s top defender, is another top scorer. Brunswick has used two goalies — Hensleigh Labonte and Sensia Ley — throughout the season. Labonte made 30 saves Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Yarmouth/Freeport in the North regional final. … Johnson netted a hat trick in the Stags’ 6-1 win over the Portland co-op team in the South regional final, and now has 27 goals and 15 assists this season. Sophomore Caroline Rousseau leads the Stags in scoring with 37 goals and 16 assists. Ashley Cloutier (nine goals, nine assists) and Taylor Lucas (seven goals, 11 assists) are also scoring threats for Cheverus. While the Stags have plenty of firepower, defense has been the team’s calling card. Cheverus led the state in the regular season, allowing just 21 goals. Ellie Skolnekovich boasts a 1.14 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Radford leads the defensive unit.

