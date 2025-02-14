Who: Brunswick (16-4) vs Cheverus (16-1-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Troubh Ice Arena

Outlook: Cheverus is going for an unprecedented third straight girls hockey state championship, while Brunswick is in a state final for the first time in program history… These teams played twice in the regular season, with Cheverus winning 4-3 on Dec. 13 and 5-2 on Jan. 25… Each team has a pair of semifinalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, given annually to the top Maine senior girls hockey player. For Brunswick, Lauren Labbe and Lisi Palmer are up for the award, while Lucy Johnson and Zoey Radford are semifinalists from Cheverus… In the regular season, Brunswick was second in the state in scoring, with 90 goals. Labbe leads the Dragons with 32 goals and 12 assists for 44 points. Solveig Ledwick has 31 goals and eight assists for 39 points, while Palmer (20 goals 8 assists foe 28 points), the team’s top defender, is another top scorer for the Dragons. Brunswick has used two goalies throughout the season, Hensleigh Labonte and Sensia Ley. Labonte made 30 saves in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Yarmouth/Freeport in the regional final… Johnson netted a hat trick in the Stags’ 6-1 win over the Portland co-op team in the regional final, and has 27 goals and 15 assists for 42 points. Sophomore Caroline Rousseau leads the Stags in scoring with 37 goals and 16 assists for 53 points. Ashley Cloutier (9-9-18) and Taylor Lucas (7-11-18) are also scoring threats for Cheverus. While the Stags have plenty of firepower, defense has been the team’s calling card all season. Cheverus led the state in the regular season, allowing just 21 goals. Goalie Ellie Skolnekovich boasts a 1.14 goals against average and .923 save percentage. Radford leads Cheverus’ defensive unit.

Copy the Story Link