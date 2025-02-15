DURHAM, N.C. — Tyrese Proctor scored 23 points, Cooper Flagg contributed 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, and No. 3 Duke beat Stanford 106-70 on Saturday.
Khaman Maluach had 17 points, Sion James finished with 14 and Caleb Foster scored 10 for the Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Duke shot a season-best 62.5% and hit 14 3-pointers. Proctor tied a career-high with five 3s while Flagg hit three.
Maxime Raynaud led Stanford (16-10, 8-7) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Oziyah Sellers added 11 points and Donavin Young 10.
Duke rolled into halftime up 49-34 and never trailed.
Takeaways
Stanford: Since closing January with four straight wins, Stanford has dropped four of five games in ACC play to deal a major blow to its tournament hopes.
Duke: The Blue Devils have responded to their first conference loss against Clemson by outscoring their next two opponents by an average of 28.5 points.
Key moment
Stanford tied it at 13-all, but Duke responded with eight straight points — including five by Flagg — in 64 seconds to reclaim momentum in a lopsided first half.
Key stat
Duke’s 106 points were a season-high, surpassing a 100-58 win over Army on Nov. 8.
Up next
Stanford hosts California on Saturday and Duke visits Virginia on Monday.
