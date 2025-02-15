In the first day of the girls tournament at the Augusta Civic Center, Hampden Academy beat Brewer, Cony survived Skowhegan, Camden Hills rolled past Gardiner and Lawrence sailed past Nokomis.

Video: Haley Jones and Nathan Fournier/ Sun Journal

