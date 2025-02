In the opening day of the Class B North tournament in Bangor, the No. 2 Erskine girls basketball team edged Hermon to reach the regional semifinals.

On the boys side, No. 7 Old Town upset No. 2 Ellsworth 47-34 to set up a showdown with rival Orono in the semifinals.

Here’s some highlights of the action:



Video: Mike Mandell/Morning Sentinel.