In the opening day of the Class B North tournament in Bangor, the No. 2 Erskine girls basketball team edged Hermon to reach the regional semifinals.

On the boys side, No. 7 Old Town upset No. 2 Ellsworth 47-34 to set up a showdown with rival Orono in the semifinals.

Here’s some highlights of the action:

Video: Mike Mandell/Morning Sentinel.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Erskine Eagles

Related Stories
Latest Articles