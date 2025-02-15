Each higher seed advanced to the next round in the boys basketball tournament games played Friday at the Portland Expo.

Spruce Mountain beat Oceanside, York reigned over Cape Elizabeth, Lincoln Academy squeaked out a narrow win over Yarmouth in triple overtime and Medomak Valley handled Lake Region to kick off the Maine High School basketball tournament.

 

Video: Haley Jones/Sun Journal and Cooper Sullivan/Times Record

