Jagger Helwig knows that any time he takes the floor could be his last in a Fryeburg Academy uniform.

Saturday afternoon at the Portland Expo, Helwig ensured that he and his teammates would live to play another day, thanks to another sharpshooting exhibition.

Helwig, who last year set a Class A South single-game record for 3-pointers, drained four more against third-seeded Greely, and the sixth-seeded Raiders gradually pulled away for a 51-31 quarterfinal victory.

Helwig finished with 16 points as Fryeburg won a quarterfinal for the first time in three years, improved to 11-8, and advanced to battle No. 2 Falmouth (16-3) in the semifinals 6 p.m. Thursday at the Expo.

“As a senior, my biggest fear that keeps me up at night was what if this could be it, but when I got on the court, it’s gone,” Helwig said. “I really like the ecosystem here. I can hear everything the fans are saying. It’s such a help to hear my family and my teammates on the bench. That was the biggest factor tonight.”

Greely (10-9) took an early lead on a jumper from Ethan Michaud and two Kade Ippolito foul shots, but wouldn’t score again in the first quarter, turning the ball over nine times. The Raiders took advantage, closing the quarter a 9-0 run, highlighted by a pair of Helwig baskets.

Greely then moved back in front, 13-12, as Ippolito broke free for three slam dunks in two minutes. But Helwig’s first 3-pointer put Fryeburg ahead for good, and the Raiders ended the first half with 13 straight points to go up, 25-13.

“We were able to change the pace, then unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain it,” said Rangers coach Travis Seaver. “They hit three 3s and we had to come out of the zone press.”

Two more Helwig 3-pointers helped the Raiders break it open in the third quarter as took a commanding 45-21 advantage to the fourth.

“Jagger is someone who, as he goes, we go,” said Fryeburg coach Dan Thomas. “He keeps shooting and takes the right shot. I told him, ‘This is your home court.’ He feels comfortable here. He let it fly tonight.”

Down the stretch, Greely never got closer than 20.

“It feels phenomenal,” Thomas said. “We’ve been here all four years and hadn’t won one at the Expo since (2022). To get back over that hump into Round 2 means a lot to me, and I’m super-happy for this group of seniors. I’m so proud of them.”

Bojan Bundovski added nine points and Cody Boyd and AJ Navarro finished with seven apiece for Fryeburg.

The Rangers were paced by 12 points from Ippolito and eight from Michaud.

“We couldn’t get anything consistently on the offensive end,” Seaver said. “All of our field goals except for one was a layup. We couldn’t put the ball in the hoop, and that’s what hurt us.”

Copy the Story Link