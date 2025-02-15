Renee Ripley scored 15 points and third-seeded Oceanside rolled to a 66-39 Class B South quarterfinal win over No. 6 York on Saturday morning at the Portland Expo.
The Mariners (14-5) advance to play No. 2 Medomak Valley in the semifinals. The Wildcats finish at 11-8.
Grace Mackie finished with 13 points for Oceanside while Aubrianna Hoose had 12 and Abby Stackpole added 11 points.
Nya Avery led York with 15 points. Piper Catanese and Emma Joyce each had six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TELSTAR/GOULD 74, WISCASSET 67: Reiley Hedden scored five of his 26 points in overtime, Brady Morgan finished with 29 points, and third-seeded Telstar/Gould beat No. 6 Wiscasset in overtime in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.
Telstar/Gould (14-5) advances to play No. 2 St. Dominic in the semifinals.
For Wiscasset (11-8), Landin Shirey scored 20 points, Jevar Gerricks added 16 and Julien King had 12.
This story will be updated
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.