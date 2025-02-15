Renee Ripley scored 15 points and third-seeded Oceanside rolled to a 66-39 Class B South quarterfinal win over No. 6 York on Saturday morning at the Portland Expo.

The Mariners (14-5) advance to play No. 2 Medomak Valley in the semifinals. The Wildcats finish at 11-8.

Grace Mackie finished with 13 points for Oceanside while Aubrianna Hoose had 12 and Abby Stackpole added 11 points.

Nya Avery led York with 15 points. Piper Catanese and Emma Joyce each had six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TELSTAR/GOULD 74, WISCASSET 67: Reiley Hedden scored five of his 26 points in overtime, Brady Morgan finished with 29 points, and third-seeded Telstar/Gould beat No. 6 Wiscasset in overtime in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Advertisement

Telstar/Gould (14-5) advances to play No. 2 St. Dominic in the semifinals.

For Wiscasset (11-8), Landin Shirey scored 20 points, Jevar Gerricks added 16 and Julien King had 12.

This story will be updated

Copy the Story Link